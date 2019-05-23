Governor announces new Kansas secretary of corrections

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly today announced her selection of Jefferey Zmuda as the next secretary of corrections. Zmuda is currently the deputy director of the Idaho Department of Correction. He will begin his position July 1.

“This is a critical time of change and recovery for the Kansas Department of Corrections,” Kelly said. “I’m pleased Jeff Zmuda has agreed to take on the important challenge of restoring our corrections system and improving morale across all facilities. He will continue our work to rebuild the agency while bringing new ideas and leadership to Kansas.”

Zmuda has a long record of success managing the Idaho Department of Corrections. Previously, he served as the chief of prisons in Idaho. In this role, he oversaw all aspects of prison operations for nine state run facilities, including public safety initiatives, security protocols and practices, mental health care and treatment, education services, and reentry programs. Zmuda also has extensive experience addressing personnel and operations challenges across a correctional system.

“I’m honored to be selected by Governor Laura Kelly to lead the Kansas Department of Corrections,” Zmuda said. “I look forward to being on the ground and working with the dedicated men and women of the agency to address the needs and challenges facing Kansas facilities.”

Gov. Kelly commended current Acting Secretary of Corrections Roger Werholtz for his commitment to the State of Kansas and his longtime public service. Werholtz’s last day will be Friday, May 31. Chuck Simmons, the current deputy secretary for facilities management, will serve as the interim secretary beginning June 1 until Zmuda becomes the acting secretary on July 1.