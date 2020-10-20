Governor celebrates 90 new jobs at Nor-Am Cold Storage in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly Tuesday was on hand for a ribbon-cutting of the new Nor-Am Cold Storage facility in Dodge City.

The new facility will bring 90 new full-time jobs and $30 million in investment to Dodge City and Ford County.

The 148,000 square foot facility is the sixth in the Midwest and second in Kansas. The other is in Elwood. The new Dodge City facility is Nor-Am’s largest.

Governor Kelly joined Rob Adams of Tippmann Construction, Nor-Am CEO Greg Brandt, Dodge City Manager Nick Hernandez and Secretary of Commerce David Toland for a ceremony.

“We believe this new facility not only enhances Nor-Am’s existing food-supply-chain infrastructure, but also has a direct positive impact on the local economy by adding approximately 90 essential jobs to the area,” Scott Albers, President of Nor-Am Cold Storage, said. “All of our jobs are essential jobs. We consider ourselves a critical part of the food supply chain, and part of our job is to feed the world.”

“Nor-Am is an outstanding, family-oriented company, and its cold-storage capabilities are a critical component in the safe distribution of the high-quality food products Kansas is known for,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Between its two locations, the company will play an essential role in our state’s efforts to keep food on the plates of families statewide and nationwide. I am pleased to welcome Nor-Am to another Kansas community.”

The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art freezing equipment, high-density racking, semi-automated pallet shuttle technology with nearly 17,000 pallet positions, and a 50,000 square foot processing area.







(Courtesy: Gov. Laura Kelly’s Office)

