Governor directs flags be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan attack

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — President Joe Biden, Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags throughout the state of Kansas to be lowered to half-staff effective immediately until sunset on August 30, 2021, to honor and pay respects to U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan. 

“My father was career Army, and I know firsthand the sacrifices those in our military and their loved ones make for our country,” Governor Kelly said. “My thoughts are with the families of the victims of Thursday’s tragic attack in Kabul.” 

