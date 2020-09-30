Governor: Electric transmission line project will provide nearly 1,000 new jobs in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly today joined Kansas Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary for Business Development Bill Murphy and Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for Invenergy Kris Zadlo to announce Inevergy’s new Grain Belt Express transmission line in the state.

The new 800-mile electric transmission line will carry wind energy to consumers across Kansas and continue through Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana. It will begin in Spearville.

According to an analysis on behalf of the company, the Grain Belt Express will create up to 22,525 jobs supported over the three-year construction period, 968 full-time, permanent operations jobs, and $8 billion of total, long-term economic investment in Kansas. Additionally, the project will save up to $7 billion in electricity costs for Kansas and Missouri consumers through 2045, and produce $3.7 billion in economic output during construction and $235 million in annual economic output once operations begin.

“The Grain Belt Express will be instrumental in helping to power Kansas and other states, and will bring nearly 1,000 jobs and billions in economic investment and energy savings to our state,” Governor Kelly said. “My administration is committed to rebuilding our foundation and supporting key investments that will continue to boost economic development, recruit businesses, foster a healthy workforce, and produce sustained growth.”

“All of us in the Kelly administration are extremely proud of our state’s position as a national leader in wind energy production – and we know the future is even brighter on this important front,” Deputy Secretary Murphy said. “Not only is Kansas wind energy production good for the environment, it’s also good for business. Wind energy is a proven job creator that employs thousands of Kansans, and has helped to fuel our state’s economy with billions of dollars in capital investment.”

The project will deliver significant advantages in access to affordable energy, added infrastructure for broadband, and significant capital investment.

Learn more at: www.grainbeltexpress.com

