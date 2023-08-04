TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a verbal declaration of disaster emergency Thursday night, Aug. 3, due to a drinking water advisory in the City of Wellington, City of Mayfield, and Sumner County Rural Water Districts 1, 2 and 3.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said drinking water samples collected by the City of Wellington had levels of a blue-green algae toxin called microcystins which exceed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 10-day Health Advisory levels.

Bottle-fed infants and children under 6 years old should not consume the water. For children over 6 years and adults, the water remains acceptable for drinking, food preparation and all household use. Residents are advised to not boil the water because it will concentrate the microcystin.

As a result of algae levels in the water, the Sumner County Board of Commissioners and the City of Wellington are partnering to provide bottled water to residents today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents can pick up bottled water at Wellington High School at 1700 E. 16th St. There is a limit of one case per vehicle, and households with children under six will receive priority.

Wellington Water Production staff has adjusted the treatment strategy to lower the algae levels in the water supply. The city says it will inform citizens of any new developments on water distribution and the water health advisory on its website and Facebook page.

The disaster declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in the impacted area.