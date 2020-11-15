Governor issues emergency declaration due to potential for wildland fires

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency declaration Saturday due to the potential for fires in counties in northwest and southwest Kansas. Those counties are currently under a red flag warning. A Red Flag Warning is issued when the area is critically dry and the weather conditions would support a fire growing out of control if started.

The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria. The threat of a potentially dangerous situation exists due to a combination of northwest winds gusting up to 65 mph, blowing dust-producing reduced visibilities and critical fire weather conditions.

“Our past experiences have taught us that wildland fires can crop up suddenly and spread rapidly,” Kelly said. “This declaration allows us to have resources on standby to assist local first responders get fires under control as quickly as possible.”