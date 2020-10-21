Governor Kelly: $35 million in rental assistance to keep Kansans in their homes, businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that Kansans experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to receive up to $5,000 in rental assistance.

Approximately $35 million of CARES Act funding is currently available through the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program, which is designed to reduce evictions across the state. The program was recommended by the SPARK taskforce and approved by the State Finance Council.

Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC) will administer the program. Landlords and tenants apply through a joint online process. Approved applicants are eligible for a maximum of nine months of assistance, not to exceed $5,000 per household.

“Keeping Kansans in their homes and businesses has been a top priority for my administration since the pandemic began,” Governor Kelly said. “Through this program, we will provide support to tenants and landlords experiencing pandemic-related financial stress, ensure families and businesses stay put, and keep Kansans safe and healthy.”

Program funds are limited, and applications will be processed in the order received until all funds are expended. Kansans are strongly encouraged to get their applications in as soon as possible. To apply, Kansans should visit kshousingcorp.org.

LATEST POSTS: