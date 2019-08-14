Governor Kelly and Tyson group president meet to discuss fire

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly, Tyson Group President Steve Stouffer and other leaders in the community met to discuss the Tyson Plant in Finney County.

Laura Kelly said they came down to Finney County to show their support towards Tyson and offer gratitude towards those who put out the fire.

Tyson group president Stouffer said they have many plans in place like moving around six different plants to work with the cattle industry and increase production.

He also said their looking at upgrading their safety model in their entire organization after this.

They are still working with the fire department to know the cause of the fire but said there was a welding maintenance routine being done when the fire broke out.

Tyson has already said it will rebuild in the same location, and it will pay full time workers each week until it reopens.

