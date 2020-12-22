Governor Kelly extends deadline for expiring driver’s licenses and identification cards

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-70 extending the deadline for renewal of driver’s licenses to June 30, 2021.

The order extends a previous provision that allows Kansans 21 to 64 years of age to renew online. By statute, the restriction is 21 to 54 years old.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is clear that we must extend this provision to continue protecting Kansans’ health and safety,” Governor Kelly said. “I encourage all Kansans eligible to take advantage of the opportunity for online license renewal to protect themselves and their communities from the spread of the virus.”

In addition to Executive Order 20-70, the Kansas Department of Revenue is removing service fees for all Kansans who use iKan to renew their license. The fees are generated to keep the online renewal system running but will be covered by COVID-19 funding to encourage the use of online renewals.

“By waiving the service fees, we hope Kansas drivers see this as an opportunity to experience a safe alternative to visiting our offices in person,” Kansas Department of Revenue Secretary Mark Burghart said. “This helps our customers not see delays in service and our staff to continue regular operations in a health-conscious manner.”

The iKan program can be utilized by downloading the app from Apple App or Google Play stores on mobile devices or by visiting iKan.ks.gov. Even with the temporary removal of some restrictions, by statute, other restrictions apply.