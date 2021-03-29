Governor Kelly issues state of disaster emergency for wildland fires

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly issued a State of Disaster Emergency declaration, Sunday, March 28, due to a high risk of wildland fires and red flag warnings in the majority of Kansas counties.

Dry and windy weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week, resulting in anticipated critical fire weather conditions. The weather conditions quickly dry out dead grass and other fuels, making them receptive to new fire starts or rekindles from controlled burns. The combination of dry fuels and wind-driven fires is more challenging and difficult to control.

The declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in affected counties that meet certain criteria.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management State Emergency Operations Center is monitoring the situation and will assist counties with requests for state assistance.

Kansas Forest Service personnel and contracted Air Tanker 95 are assisting with fires in Reno County Monday afternoon.

KFS staff is dispersed across the state to monitor fire conditions and behavior. They are available to provide assistance as requested.