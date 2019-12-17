Governor Kelly releases statement on Boeing’s temporary suspension of 737 MAX production

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly released a statement regarding Boeing’s announcement to temporarily suspend production of the 737 MAX starting in January.

The Chicago-based company said production would halt at its plant with 12,000 employees in Renton, Washington, near Seattle. As for Spirit, the company said they are working closely with our customers to determine what that means. Spirit produces fuselages for the grounded 737 Max jet and already has dozens of them in storage.

Governor Kelly said she spoke to Spirit CEO Tom Gentile Tuesday. She let him know that her administration is prepared to support the company and its workforce in any way.

“To that end, I have directed Commerce Secretary David Toland and Labor Secretary Delia Garcia – who is herself a Wichita native – to marshal whatever state resources are needed now and in the coming months,” said Gov. Kelly. “The 737 MAX is a key program for Spirit and for our state’s aviation supply chain as a whole. The Wichita community is vibrant and will rally behind those who are impacted by this temporary production suspension. And, I remain hopeful that this temporary suspension will be short-lived and that the MAX can quickly and safely return to the skies.”

