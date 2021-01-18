Governor Kelly to close Capitol Complex, Administration Buildings on Tuesday and Wednesday

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
topeka capitol ksnt_1520392690181.jpg.jpg

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Kelly announced Monday that the State Office Buildings in the Capitol Complex, which includes Curtis, Landon, and Eisenhower, will be closed starting Tuesday, January 19, and Wednesday, January 20. Additional administration buildings will also be closed.

“The safety and wellbeing of our employees is my top priority,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These steps are taken out of an abundance of caution – and I thank all employees for their patience and understanding during this time.”

According to a news release from the governor’s office, employees are instructed to work remotely. If an employee’s regular duties require them to be in the office, and they cannot work from home, they are instructed not to report to work Tuesday, January 19, or Wednesday, January 20.

The Statehouse will be open for individuals having business with the Legislature, Governor’s or Lt. Governor’s Offices. All Statehouse access will be through the Visitor Center entrance only.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories