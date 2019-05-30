Governor Kelly tours tornado damage in Douglas Co.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly and Adjutant General Lee Tafanelli toured the areas hit by Tuesday’s tornado in Douglas County Wednesday. Governor Kelly met with many of the flood victims. They got an aerial and ground tour of the damage in Lawrence and Linwood.

“And when you see the level of devastation, the number of trees that are just sheared off or pulled out by their roots, the number of houses that are just flattened or roofs that are completely gone, the fact that there was not a fatality is amazing,” said Governor Kelly.

At a press conference following the tour, Adjutant General Tafenelli said the Tornado’s path left damage that spreads across 32 miles and in many places is a mile wide. The governor praised emergency management crews for having to deal with flooding and then now tornado damage. She also mentioned it is reassuring to see Kansans helping Kansans rebuild their lives.

“This is probably, you know when you put it all together the most extreme weather that we’ve had in recorded history,” said Governor Kelly. “People are responding incredibly well, and I think it is testing Kansans and they’re rising to the occasion. If ever it was Ad Astra per Aspra now is the time.”

Governor Kelly said they are working with local and federal officials to make sure those impacted will have the resources needed to help recovery.