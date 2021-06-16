Gov. Laura Kelly directs flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Staff Sgt. Wesley W. Kubie

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly has directed flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective from sunup Thursday, June 17 to sunset, in honor of Staff Sgt. Wesley W. “Wes” Kubie of Salina.

Staff Sgt. Kubie was involved in a military vehicle accident during the afternoon of June 8, 2021, at Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range, 10 miles southwest of Salina.

“Staff Sergeant Kubie lost his life in the line of duty serving his state and nation,” Governor Kelly said. “I share my condolences with the Kubie family, loved ones, and fellow Kansas Guardsmen. His commitment to our state will not be forgotten.”

Staff Sgt. Kubie was a Joint Terminal Attack Controller instructor for the Kansas Air National Guard, assigned to the 284th Air Support Operations Squadron at Smoky Hill. He was deployed to Afghanistan from 2019 to 2020 as an active guard reservist in the Air Force.