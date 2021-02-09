Governor offers rival to Republican tax-cutting plan

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks to reporters during a news conference, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly has been skeptical of proposals from Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature to cut income taxes and says the state has to be “extraordinary careful” about the state budget. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW & AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly is denouncing a Republican plan for cutting Kansas income taxes as “unthinkable” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She proposed an alternative plan to Senate Bill 22 that would pay for its relief by taxing online music, movies and streaming services.

Kelly outlined her proposal just hours before the Kansas Senate was set to debate the GOP’s measure.

The Republican plan is aimed at providing $423 million in relief over three years to businesses and individuals paying more to the state since an overhaul of federal tax laws in 2017.

Kelly’s plan targets its relief only to individuals and is designed to not cost the state any net revenues.

“When out-of-state retailers can duck taxes, there is no way for the local clothing store up the street or the local book store to try and compete with out of state prices,” Governor Kelly said. “By requiring marketplace facilitators to collect use tax on out-of-state products, we level the playing field for Kansas main street businesses.”