WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was in Wichita on Tuesday and made a stop at Textron Aviation to officially honor the company for being named the 2022 Governor’s Exporter of the Year.

“As Exporter of the Year, Textron Aviation is showing the world what separates Kansas from the pack – and why more and more businesses are finding a home here in Kansas,” Gov. Kelly said. “Its impressive global reach was a major contributor to our state’s record-setting $14 billion in exports last year. Congratulations to Textron Aviation on this outstanding recognition.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly officially honors Textron Aviation as the 2022 Governor’s Exporter of the Year (Courtesy: Kansas Office of the Governor)

This award, which is given annually by the State of Kansas, was presented to Textron last October during the Kansas Department of Commerce’s To The Stars: Kansas Business Awards banquet in Topeka.

“The international market is important to Textron Aviation and the state of Kansas. It brings outside revenue into our state and highlights our products, services, and capabilities on the international stage,” Textron Aviation President and CEO Ron Draper said. “We are honored to receive the 2022 Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award and look forward to working with other Kansas companies seeking similar success.”

Textron manufactures brand aircraft such as Beechcraft and Cessna and exports to more than 170 countries.

“Textron Aviation’s international success serves as yet another reminder that Wichita is the Air Capital of the World,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Textron Aviation deserves this prestigious honor for its substantial contributions to Kansas’ record-breaking economy – and exemplifies our state’s solid reputation as a place where innovation thrives.”

The Eaward process for the 2023 Exporter of the Year is underway. For more information or to nominate a business, click here.