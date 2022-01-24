Governor orders DCF to investigate foster care agency

TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly has ordered the Department of Children and Families to investigate a private foster care agency’s handling of the case of Cedric Lofton.

In a statement, the governor on Monday said that “The situation is tragic, and we must find a way to ensure something like this happens again.”

“This situation is tragic, and we must find a way to ensure something like this never happens again. I’ve also directed the Department for Children and Families to thoroughly investigate this case to ensure policy and procedures were properly followed, and to determine if these processes need to be changed or refined. In the meantime, I look forward to hearing recommendations from the District Attorney, the Legislature, and advocates on ways we can clarify or modify this law.” Governor Laura Kelly

Lofton is a 17-year old, died following a physical struggle with staff at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center. Lofton died at a Wichita hospital two days following a physical struggle while being “restrained in the prone position”.