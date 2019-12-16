Governor orders delayed start for state employees in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly has ordered a delayed start time for non-essential state employees in Shawnee County on Monday, Dec. 16.

“Due to poor road conditions caused by today’s winter storm, state employees will have a delayed start time on Monday,” Governor Kelly said. “Please exercise caution, and allow road crews to do their job.”

State offices will be closed from midnight Monday morning through 10 a.m. to give road crews enough time to clear streets and sidewalks. State employees should report to work for a 10 a.m. start time, at which time offices will be open to the public.

This does not include employees in the Board of Regents, Regents Institutions, or the Legislative Branch of Government.

LATEST STORIES: