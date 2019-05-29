Governor passes 'Kristin's Law' in honor of murdered Derby mom Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly held a ceremonial bill signing for Kristin's Law on Wednesday.

Under the new law, law enforcement must notify victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking or stalking when their abusers are released from custody.

"She used to always say that like whenever she got in a better place she was going to advocate for victims. She gets that. She's not here, but she still gets to be that person. It's great," said Kristin Florio-Gile's sister Alli Walker.

"It means that for once Kristin's voice has been heard. It means to me that future generations will be safe," said activist Amanda Smith.

Smith spear headed the law after Kristin Florio-Gile's murder in October of 2018.

"Kristin was an amazing person, an amazing mother. She never had, you know, an angry day or anything like that. She was always positive, uplifting and so it just means a great deal to me that I was able to do this for her because I know she would do that for somebody else," Smith said.

"I am still awe struck. It's amazing that Amanda put so much effort into this for her," Walker said.

Florio-Gile, a mother of six, was shot and killed by her estranged husband, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.

"Never once did I think that it was Kristin and so when I found out, that was it. The idea came and well, here we are," Smith said.

Smith believes if the law would had been in effect, it could have saved Florio-Gile's life.

"I believe if Kristin had time, communication and distance, she would still be here today," she said.

Smith, a domestic violence survivor herself, said she is hopeful Kristin's Law will have a positive impact on victims in Kansas.

"I hope she's smiling. I hope she's proud and I hope she knows that her voice is heard," Smith said.

Walker is grateful her sister's story is making a difference.

"It's like she is speaking through Amanda," Walker said. "I mean after so much darkness, it's nice to know there is light in this world."

Kristin's Law goes into effect on July 1, 2019.