Governor picks appeals court judge for Kansas Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly appointed state Court of Appeals Judge Melissa Taylor Standridge to fill a vacancy on the Kansas Supreme Court.

Monday’s appointment was made despite the objections of the state’s most influential anti-abortion group.

It is Kelly’s third appointment to the seven-member court in less than two years in office. Under the state constitution, her choice is not subject to review by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Standridge will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Carol Beier. The anti-abortion group Kansans for Life opposed Standridge because she sided in a 2016 ruling with other judges who said the state constitution protects abortion rights.

