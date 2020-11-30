TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly appointed state Court of Appeals Judge Melissa Taylor Standridge to fill a vacancy on the Kansas Supreme Court.
Monday’s appointment was made despite the objections of the state’s most influential anti-abortion group.
It is Kelly’s third appointment to the seven-member court in less than two years in office. Under the state constitution, her choice is not subject to review by the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Standridge will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Carol Beier. The anti-abortion group Kansans for Life opposed Standridge because she sided in a 2016 ruling with other judges who said the state constitution protects abortion rights.
LATEST STORIES:
- Governor picks appeals court judge for Kansas Supreme Court
- Holiday warning: Online shoppers face tighter shipping deadlines
- Topeka man faces child sex crime charges
- ‘He was just crying’: Doctor in PPE hugs elderly COVID-19 patient who was missing wife on Thanksgiving
- Coronavirus in Kansas: 4,425 new cases, 31 more deaths