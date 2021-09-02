Governor updates drought emergency, warnings and watches for Kansas counties

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Laura Kelly approved the updated Drought Declarations for Kansas counties with executive order 21-26. The declaration includes 87 out of 105 counties either in a warning or watch status.

The drought declaration placed 14 counties into a warning status and 73 into a watch status. The action was recommended by Connie Owen, director of the Kansas Water Office and Chair of the Governor’s Drought Response Team.

“This year we have been in a better situation regarding drought than we were last summer, however it doesn’t diminish the conditions being experienced throughout most of Kansas now,” said Owen.

County Drought Stage Declarations:

Drought Watch: Atchison, Brown, Butler, Chase, Clark, Clay, Cloud, Comanche, Cowley, Decatur, Dickinson, Doniphan, Douglas, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Geary, Gove, Graham, Grant, Gray, Greeley, Hamilton, Harvey, Haskell, Hodgeman, Jackson, Jefferson, Jewell, Johnson, Kearny, Kingman, Kiowa, Lane, Leavenworth, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Meade, Morris, Morton, Nemaha, Ness, Norton, Ottawa, Pawnee, Phillips, Pottawatomie, Pratt, Reno, Republic, Riley, Rooks, Rush, Saline, Scott, Sedgwick, Seward, Shawnee, Sheridan, Smith, Stafford, Stanton, Stevens, Sumner, Trego, Wabaunsee, Wallace, Washington, Wichita, Wyandotte

Drought Warning: Barber, Barton, Cheyenne, Ellsworth, Harper, Lincoln, McPherson, Mitchell, Osborne, Rawlins, Rice, Russell, Sherman, Thomas

The order will remain in effect for those counties so identified until rescinded by executiveoOrder or superseded by a subsequent executive order.

For more detailed information about current conditions, see the Kansas Climate Summary and Drought Report on the Kansas Water Office website at: www.kwo.ks.gov