WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Amanda Alessi, a naturist with the Great Plains Nature Center, joined KSN News on Tuesday to talk about an upcoming event and to show off a box turtle.

The box turtle is the official Kansas reptile. They can live 30 years, and ornate means elaborately decorated.

Alessi also talked about the Passport to Nature event coming up on April 14 at OJ Watson Park Seasons Venue from 6-9 p.m. The event is to raise support and awareness for free nature education programs for GPNC. To buy tickets and learn more, click here.