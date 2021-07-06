GPS tracking device on vehicle: Wichita police arrest man in stalking investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) announced Tuesday that they have arrested 57-year-old Ed Harrington of Sedgwick on suspicion of Stalking, Burglary to Auto, Theft, and Violation of a protection order. These charges stem from an investigation into alleged stalking.

According to Wichita police, on May 26, a female victim reported that Harrington, a person known to her, had placed a GPS tracking device on her vehicle. She had taken it to a local automotive shop, where they were able to locate and remove it.

On July 6, Harrington was brought to City Hall and interviewed regarding the case and a prior burglary in which the victim’s car was broken into, and numerous items were stolen.

After interviews, Harrington was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of Stalking, Burglary to Auto, Theft, and Violation of a protection order.

This arrest was made through work done by the Wichita Police Department (WPD) Domestic Violence Intervention and Reduction Team (DVIRT), and partnerships with community domestic violence advocates.

The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office next.