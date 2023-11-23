WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Grace Med hosted its 13th annual Say Grace Thanksgiving Day 5k Race Thursday morning.

It is the Health clinic’s signature fundraising event and Wichita’s largest local 5K race.

The race started and ended at the GraceMed Health Clinic, at 1122 N. Topeka St. in downtown Wichita.

After the 5K, trotters could eat a post-race Thanksgiving meal, listen to music and take photos.

Awards were given to the fastest runners, the team with the most members, the best-dressed team, the fastest team and the team with the best name.

One runner dressed as Chiefs Santa Ma ho ho homes.

“Ma ho ho homes on the back and Chiefs on the tail fin,” said Don Lobmeyer. “It’s for fun and that’s the main thing is just getting people to laugh and just, you know, having all the fun with them.”

