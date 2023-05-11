VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Valley Center High School seniors are ready to graduate. As part of the celebration, they took part in the annual tradition of seniors driving unusual vehicles to school on the last day of classes.

“Kind of special thing for seniors,” senior Cameron Bowyer said. “We’ve been doing this forever. It’s a tradition. I’m not really sure why they’re so popular, but it’s a lot of fun.”

Residents of Valley Center, home of the Hornets, showed up to take pictures and cheer the students on their way.

“It’s kind of just really fun seeing the whole community just rally together and support all of the seniors and on their last day,” senior Avery Esgro said.

The VCHS graduation ceremony is this Sunday at 2 at Koch Arena at Wichita State University.