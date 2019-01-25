Graffiti still on Minisa Bridge nearly a month later

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - If you drive down 13th street and cross the old historic bridge near North High School you might see some spray paint tagging.

It is something that has been on the bridge since late in December.

"It is just disheartening," says Luke Headley. "I don't like seeing the graffiti on the bridge."

"I think it is really sad," adds Pepper Martinez. "It is bad for the kids over there for one thing."

The graffiti has been on the Minisa Bridge, built in 1932, since December 26th.

"I was hoping they could get it cleaned up pretty fast," says Headley. "I met my wife there when we went to school at North High so it is kind of a special place to us."

Whether you drive over the historic bridge or work across from it, most will tell you the markings need to go.

"I just tend to ignore it because there is nothing I can do about it," says a parent of North High student, Cathy Worley. "Like I said just ignore it."

Pepper Martinez works across the street at Minisa Barber Shop.

"I think it is sad that people don't have something better to do with their time," she says.

According to the city, the cold weather has made it difficult to remove the graffiti

Headley adds, "I have been kind of wondering what the hold up is figuring it did have something to do with the weather."

The city plans to have crews testing solution to remove the patches on Sunday.

"We just like to keep the neighborhood nice looking and clean and the bridge is something like the beauty and pride of the neighborhood," Headley says.

