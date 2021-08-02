Hays man killed in crash on U.S 283 north of Hill City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILL CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says that one person was killed in a crash in Graham County on Monday.

According to the report, a 2005 Cobalt driven by 35-year-old Cody J. Johnson of Hays was traveling southbound on U.S. 283, north of Hill City, when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a northbound semi-truck and came to rest in the west ditch.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the semi, 75-year-old Kenneth L. Shemper of Prairie View, was taken to Graham County Hospital with minor injuries. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories