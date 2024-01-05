WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Shocker men’s basketball was back on the home court Thursday to tip off AAC play. But the highlight of the show on the hardwood was the halftime performance featuring Granny Basketball.

The ICT AeroBelles is one of two Wichita-based teams in the Granny Basketball League. They stunned Shocker fans with their halftime competition.

“I don’t know how they do it at that old of an age. I mean, they’re going crazy out here,” said spectator Dyllon Lunsfurd.

“I feel like this is better than the basketball game we were watching before,” explained another viewer Pruthvi Raj.

The team consists of women ages 50 and up. They play 1920’s style ball, featuring six players on the floor. The athletes are only allowed to dribble twice. They are not allowed to jump, run, or come into close contact with each other. Their attire consists of long sleeve shirts and bloomers.

“I played ball in high school and I loved basketball. I loved to play basketball,” said 74-year-old Janice Urban, “It makes you feel like you’re 18-years-old again and you can do something you never dreamed you’d get to do again.”

“We meet so many new people, make new friends, and we have a great group of women we play with. It’s just a great experience all around,” said 87-year-old Beverly Schneider.

There are 43 Granny Basketball teams scattered throughout 10 different states. Nine of the teams are located in Kansas.