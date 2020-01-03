Grant recipient trying to raise matching funds to fight child abuse

Live Now
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A local non-profit is asking the community for help raising $20,000 to maximize a grant offered by the state.

Earlier in the week, Kansas governor Laura Kelly dispersed $20M in grants to assist victims of crime, or VOCA grants, to 65 different agencies in the state. One of those agencies, Heart 2 Heart Child Advocacy Center, serves abused children in Harvey, Marion and McPherson counties.

Heart 2 Heart received $93,000 in grant funds, which comes with an expectation of 20 percent matching funds.

Heart 2 Heart’s executive director, L. Kelly, compares the need for funds to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s findings that a single case of child abuse costs a community $830,000 over time due to all the consequences of the case.

“So a $20,000 investment compared to an $830,000 cost for a single case of child abuse…it’s a huge return on investment,” Kelly said.

Kelly tells KSN, over the next few weeks, the grantor will be checking in with the VOCA grant recipients to see if they are able to raise the matcing funds. If they are unable to, Kelly says, it’s money left on the table.

Heart 2 Heart sees an approximate 200 children per year, but Kelly knows there are more cases out there. The addition of an additional staff member plus new programming could help a family in need of help to heal.

Kelly says they need help similar to the popular holiday movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

“The word goes out that George Bailey needs help and the next thing you know, there’s a laundry basket full of dollars and coins and it does, it changes the world. So that’s really what we’re hoping for here,” Kelly said.

2020 VOCA Grant Awards
CountyOrganization NameGrant Award
AllenHope Unlimited$318,625
BartonBarton County Attorney’s Office$41,475
BartonFamily Crisis Center$551,903
ButlerButler County Attorney’s Office$38,497
ButlerFamily Life Center$92,000
ButlerSunlight Child Advocacy Center$214,845
ButlerTri-County CASA$56,169
CloudNorth Central Kansas CASA$57,403
CrawfordChildren’s Advocacy Center$61,780
CrawfordSafehouse Crisis Center$340,490
DouglasDouglas County District Attorney’s Office$47,283
DouglasThe Sexual Trauma & Abuse Care Center$286,592
DouglasThe Willow Domestic Violence Center$471,158
EllisOptions:  Domestic & Sexual Violence Services$593,540
FinneyFamily Crisis Services$358,252
FinneySpirit of the Plains, CASA$30,671
FordCASA-Children Worth Saving$45,291
FordCrisis Center of Dodge City$146,647
FordFord County Attorney’s Office$182,709
FordMeadowlark House Child Advocacy Center$110,435
FordSanta Fe Trail Community Corrections$25,094
GearyCASA of the 8th Judicial District$19,231
HarveyCASA:  A Voice for Children$50,569
HarveyHarvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force$813,597
HarveyHeart to Heart$93,097
JacksonJackson County Sheriff’s Office$79,134
JohnsonCASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties$157,048
JohnsonJohnson County District Attorney’s Office$157,731
JohnsonSAFEHOME$1,484,260
JohnsonSunflower House$582,830
LeavenworthAlliance Against Family Violence$196,417
LeavenworthFirst Judicial District CASA Association$177,243
LyonSOS$572,465
RenoBrightHouse$426,007
RileyCrisis Center$275,416
RileyKansas State University$322,687
RileyRiley County Police Department$74,555
RileySunflower CASA Project$210,675
SalineChild Advocacy & Parenting Services$140,482
SalineDomestic Violence Association of Central Kansas$859,704
SalineSaint Francis Community and Residential Services$80,689
ScottWestern Kansas Child Advocacy Center$680,760
SedgwickCAC of Sedgwick County$715,965
SedgwickCatholic Charities, Harbor House$399,096
SedgwickCity of Wichita Police Department$171,398
SedgwickCity of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office$120,649
SedgwickRoots & Wings CASA$87,310
SedgwickSedgwick County Sheriff’s Office$70,926
SedgwickStepStone$222,511
SedgwickWichita Area Sexual Assault Center$647,676
SedgwickWichita Children’s Home$396,022
SedgwickWichita Family Crisis Center$704,650
SewardLiberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services$304,146
ShawneeCity of Topeka Police Department$63,911
ShawneeDisability Rights Center of Kansas$438,840
ShawneeKansas Department of Corrections$606,604
ShawneeKansas Legal Services$780,384
ShawneeLifeHouse Child Advocacy Center$69,725
ShawneeMothers Against Drunk Driving$160,593
ShawneeYWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment$542,992
WyandotteFoster Adopt Connect$299,838
WyandotteFriends of Yates$753,670
WyandotteMetropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault$881,277
WyandotteThe Family Conservancy$187,358
WyandotteUnified Gov’t of Wyandotte Co/KS City KS–Police Dept.$369,564
 TOTAL$20,520,561

