Grant recipient trying to raise matching funds to fight child abuse

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – A local non-profit is asking the community for help raising $20,000 to maximize a grant offered by the state.

Earlier in the week, Kansas governor Laura Kelly dispersed $20M in grants to assist victims of crime, or VOCA grants, to 65 different agencies in the state. One of those agencies, Heart 2 Heart Child Advocacy Center, serves abused children in Harvey, Marion and McPherson counties.

Heart 2 Heart received $93,000 in grant funds, which comes with an expectation of 20 percent matching funds.

Heart 2 Heart’s executive director, L. Kelly, compares the need for funds to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s findings that a single case of child abuse costs a community $830,000 over time due to all the consequences of the case.

“So a $20,000 investment compared to an $830,000 cost for a single case of child abuse…it’s a huge return on investment,” Kelly said.

Kelly tells KSN, over the next few weeks, the grantor will be checking in with the VOCA grant recipients to see if they are able to raise the matcing funds. If they are unable to, Kelly says, it’s money left on the table.

Heart 2 Heart sees an approximate 200 children per year, but Kelly knows there are more cases out there. The addition of an additional staff member plus new programming could help a family in need of help to heal.

Kelly says they need help similar to the popular holiday movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

“The word goes out that George Bailey needs help and the next thing you know, there’s a laundry basket full of dollars and coins and it does, it changes the world. So that’s really what we’re hoping for here,” Kelly said.

2020 VOCA Grant Awards County Organization Name Grant Award Allen Hope Unlimited $318,625 Barton Barton County Attorney’s Office $41,475 Barton Family Crisis Center $551,903 Butler Butler County Attorney’s Office $38,497 Butler Family Life Center $92,000 Butler Sunlight Child Advocacy Center $214,845 Butler Tri-County CASA $56,169 Cloud North Central Kansas CASA $57,403 Crawford Children’s Advocacy Center $61,780 Crawford Safehouse Crisis Center $340,490 Douglas Douglas County District Attorney’s Office $47,283 Douglas The Sexual Trauma & Abuse Care Center $286,592 Douglas The Willow Domestic Violence Center $471,158 Ellis Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services $593,540 Finney Family Crisis Services $358,252 Finney Spirit of the Plains, CASA $30,671 Ford CASA-Children Worth Saving $45,291 Ford Crisis Center of Dodge City $146,647 Ford Ford County Attorney’s Office $182,709 Ford Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center $110,435 Ford Santa Fe Trail Community Corrections $25,094 Geary CASA of the 8th Judicial District $19,231 Harvey CASA: A Voice for Children $50,569 Harvey Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force $813,597 Harvey Heart to Heart $93,097 Jackson Jackson County Sheriff’s Office $79,134 Johnson CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties $157,048 Johnson Johnson County District Attorney’s Office $157,731 Johnson SAFEHOME $1,484,260 Johnson Sunflower House $582,830 Leavenworth Alliance Against Family Violence $196,417 Leavenworth First Judicial District CASA Association $177,243 Lyon SOS $572,465 Reno BrightHouse $426,007 Riley Crisis Center $275,416 Riley Kansas State University $322,687 Riley Riley County Police Department $74,555 Riley Sunflower CASA Project $210,675 Saline Child Advocacy & Parenting Services $140,482 Saline Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas $859,704 Saline Saint Francis Community and Residential Services $80,689 Scott Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center $680,760 Sedgwick CAC of Sedgwick County $715,965 Sedgwick Catholic Charities, Harbor House $399,096 Sedgwick City of Wichita Police Department $171,398 Sedgwick City of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office $120,649 Sedgwick Roots & Wings CASA $87,310 Sedgwick Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office $70,926 Sedgwick StepStone $222,511 Sedgwick Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center $647,676 Sedgwick Wichita Children’s Home $396,022 Sedgwick Wichita Family Crisis Center $704,650 Seward Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services $304,146 Shawnee City of Topeka Police Department $63,911 Shawnee Disability Rights Center of Kansas $438,840 Shawnee Kansas Department of Corrections $606,604 Shawnee Kansas Legal Services $780,384 Shawnee LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center $69,725 Shawnee Mothers Against Drunk Driving $160,593 Shawnee YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment $542,992 Wyandotte Foster Adopt Connect $299,838 Wyandotte Friends of Yates $753,670 Wyandotte Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault $881,277 Wyandotte The Family Conservancy $187,358 Wyandotte Unified Gov’t of Wyandotte Co/KS City KS–Police Dept. $369,564 TOTAL $20,520,561

LATEST STORIES: