WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Cultural funding grants through the City of Wichita Division of Arts and Cultural Services are now open for applications for 2024.

The long-standing program provides operating grants to assist local institutions like museums, art programs, and dance and theater companies. Last year, over $2 million was provided to 26 organizations and individuals.

Applications are being accepted now through June 2. Information sessions will be held on March 22 and 23.

In-person sessions will occur at 10 a.m. on both days at City Arts, and 2 p.m. visits will be conducted virtually. For more details and information on how to apply, click here.