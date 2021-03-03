Grass fire forces some evacuations in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Butler County dispatchers say fire crews are working six separate grass fires in the county this afternoon.

One of the fires, near NW 30th and Shumway, is getting close to some structures. Dispatchers say officials have started evacuations in the area.

A large number of fire units have responded to try to get the fire under control.

KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says the KSN Storm Tracker Radar shows several smoke plumes.

The one circled is the one that requires some evacuations. The other smoke plumes appear to be south of El Dorado.

KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. We will provide updates as they become available.