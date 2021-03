RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Fire Department battled a grass fire near 82nd and Plum on Sunday.

The fire started around 3:30 p.m. The fire department said recent rain caused access issues for brush trucks fighting the blaze.

The department deployed UTVs to gain access to the fire, and it was controlled five hours later. Nearly 100 acres burned, and no one was hurt.

Crews from nearby counties including McPherson and Harvey assisted in fighting the fire.