Grass fire in Cheyenne County contained

ST. FRANCIS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cherry Creek Fire in Cheyenne County is now 100% contained.

Cheyenne County Emergency Management (CCEM) said the fire spread over “approximately 19 lane miles of highway” Saturday morning. The highway in reference is U.S. 36.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a verbal disaster declaration after several agencies responded.

The Kansas Forestry Service deployed several aircraft to battle the fire.

CCEM said no occupied homes were damaged, but a voluntary evacuation notice was given to area residents. Some vacant structures were damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CCEM provided photos to Facebook from its air support during the fire. The photos were posted around 4 p.m. Saturday.

All fires have been contained and/or controlled. Cheyenne County Emergency Management is proud of our county emergency… Posted by (Cheyenne – Rawlins – Sherman) County Emergency Management on Sunday, November 10, 2019

KSN Storm Track 3 Meteorologist TJ Springer says the area was generally experiencing a 10 to 15 mph wind from the southwest and the surface dew point was in the teens during the fire.

This image from the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Center shows fires across our viewing area. The Cheyenne County fire can be spotted in far northwest Kansas with fire indicators and a shaded area of suspected smoke impact.

LATEST STORIES: