WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews are working to battle a grass fire in south Wichita.

It is happening north of 55th Street South and Rock Road. The fire could affect multiple homes.

KSN News has a crew near the scene. They report Rock Road is closed between 47th Street and 55th Street South. Look for updates online at KSN.

GRASS FIRE | Area E 55th St S / S Rock Rd | D-F800 has a running grass fire with exposures threatened – req a house fire compliment for exposure protection | D-F-800 I/C, F-186 W Div | TAC-1 E DIV, TAC-2 W DIV | Derby, Mulvane, WFD and SCFD on the alarm | — WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) January 9, 2020

