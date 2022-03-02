WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Amid warmer conditions and low moisture, grass fires have become a constant on Wednesday.

The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) posted on Nextdoor on Wednesday that they alone have “responded to 24 grass fires in about a 36-hour period.”

As weather conditions are expected to remain consistent over the foreseeable future, crews will continue to respond and mitigate these incidents as needed. The public is asked to be vigilant when dealing with ignition sources and report fires as they see them. Wichita Fire Department

It is not just in Wichita, though. Newton Fire Department also made a post on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that they have been “spending a great deal of time and many resources extinguishing out of control fires around the Newton Fire district.”

Newton said that oftentimes, the crews that battle these fires in rural areas are volunteer firefighters who are from other, usually neighboring, districts.

They ask to refrain from outdoor burning if possible, as conditions across south-central Kansas are extremely dry.

According to WFD, These grass fires are expected to continue to pop up as weather conditions are expected to remain consistent over the foreseeable future.

WFD says crews will continue to respond and mitigate these incidents as needed.