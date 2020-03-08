Grassfire near 21st street canal route slows down traffic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Fire Department advises drivers to slow down through heavy smoke across the canal route at east 21st Street near southbound US HWY I-135.

Fire crews reported a grass fire near the canal route, just after 3 p.m. Sunday. Those on the scene say the fire was creating heavy smoke and impairing vision for some drivers.

Drivers were urged to be cautious while driving in the area and pay attention to other vehicles, the Fire Department personnel, and equipment.

Fire crews worked along the interstate corridor to control the grass fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.