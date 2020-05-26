Grassroots effort seeks to give Wichita restaurants, bars a “boost”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Local realtor Crystal Torres and friends are looking to give local restaurants and bars a boost following the coronavirus shutdown through a new calendar called Boost ICT.

It’s a grassroots effort after the group dined together to support Harry’s Uptown Bar and Grill.

“A few friends decided to go support over a few drinks. While there we noticed the place begin to get busy and thought, ‘Wow, what if we could use social media as a way to get more people here to support like us,” Torres said.

As eating and drinking establishments begin to open back up, Torres is collecting information from business owners on what day in the month of June the business could use a boost. Restaurants are asked to submit their specials, gift-certificate options an current method of operating, such as dine-in, take-out only or delivery specials.

Torres is releasing a calendar for the month of June for what businesses need a boost and hopes the Wichita community chooses to support with their dollars. Her goal is to help three businesses stay afloat as they shift their business model during the pandemic.

“They are the backbone of our community. We need to see them continue on for many years to come. I want my children and their children’s children to enjoy the same sense of community when eating and drinking at these local spots,” Torres said.

To get your restaurant on the calendar, contact Crystal at crystaltorres@kw.com.

LATEST STORIES: