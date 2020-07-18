Update: Officer in stable condition after being shot responding to domestic dispute in Cimarron

Local

by: , KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

CIMARRON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Gray County undersheriff says an officer is in stable condition and the man who shot him died.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Sunday that Gray County sheriffs’ deputies entered the home in the 600 block of East Avenue A Saturday after becoming concerned for the safety of the 49-year-old homeowner, Kevin Trahern when responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Trahern fired shots through the basement door, striking a deputy in his legs and foot. A standoff ensued. The deputy has been released from the hospital.

Law enforcement officers entered the residence Saturday and found Trahern dead inside from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

FACEBOOK LIVE UPDATE | KSN reporter Kaisha Batman with details on Cimarron Standoff

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories