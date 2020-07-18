Update: Officer in stable condition after being shot responding to domestic dispute in Cimarron

CIMARRON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Gray County undersheriff says an officer is in stable condition and the man who shot him died.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Sunday that Gray County sheriffs’ deputies entered the home in the 600 block of East Avenue A Saturday after becoming concerned for the safety of the 49-year-old homeowner, Kevin Trahern when responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Trahern fired shots through the basement door, striking a deputy in his legs and foot. A standoff ensued. The deputy has been released from the hospital.

Law enforcement officers entered the residence Saturday and found Trahern dead inside from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

