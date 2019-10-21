Great Bend couple dies in plane crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Great Bend couple is dead after a plane crash in New Mexico.

Richard Schenk and Anne Schenk died Sunday around 8:45 a.m.

Officials say Schenk was an experienced commercial rated pilot.

Lt. Mike Woolley of Angel Fire Fire Department says the plane clipped the building of a restaurant and went down in a field.

Fire officials say there were high winds at the time. The NTSB and FAA are investigating the crash.

