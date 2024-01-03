WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Imagine driving down the highway when you hit a patch of black ice and slide out of control. It happened to a Great Bend couple. They rolled their minivan but walked away without any injuries.

John and Jill Lane were driving to Wichita Tuesday morning to visit their son at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis. Somewhere between Nickerson and South Hutchinson, they drove over a railroad overpass on Kansas Highway 14.

When the Lane’s minivan slid sideways, spun and slid the other way, careened down a ditch, and rolled.

The couple survived. Jill credits her husband for the way he handled the situation behind the wheel. The fact they were both wearing seatbelts, the durability of their Toyota Sienna minivan, and angels watching over them.

“I was actually looking down. And my husband was like, ‘Oh my God’! And I looked up because I thought ‘deer.’ You know, we were coming up to the bridge. I didn’t, really… we had no expectation of ice at all. So, I’m like ‘deer,’ you know. So, I look up, and when I looked up, we were sliding sideways. And just that incredible feeling of being so out of control. And so helpless, like you’re hurtling through space at 70 miles an hour. So, when we finished rolling, I looked over at my husband, and he was fully intact. We had no blood, no broken bones. No, we just looked at each other, and just, there’s this huge incredible sigh like we’re OK,” said Jill.

Jill and John said there wasn’t any fog. They are very appreciative of a couple of good Samaritans who stopped and stayed with them until the authorities arrived. A family member picked them up at the scene and took them to the hospital in time to see their son come out of surgery.

Jill says her family will be getting another Toyota Sienna to replace the wrecked one.