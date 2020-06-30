Great Bend man drowns at Wilson Lake

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Russell County Sheriff’s Office said a 45-year-old Great Bend man drowned at Wilson Lake on Monday.

Around 4 p.m., Russell County received a 911 call of a drowning at Lucas Swim Beach at the lake.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Russell County EMS, Dorrance Fire, Lucas Fire, Kansas Department of Wildlife Park and Tourism, Army Corp of Engineers, and the Kansas Highway Patrol Aircraft responded.

After a search by boat sonar, the body of Clarence Edward Flores was recovered around 5:41 p.m. The family of the victim was notified and an autopsy has been scheduled.

