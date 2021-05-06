Great Bend man killed, 1 hospitalized following crash in Barton County

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Great Bend man died in a crash Wednesday in Barton County. It happened around 4 p.m. on U.S. 281 near the Stafford/Barton County line.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi was southbound on the highway and blew a left front tire. The semi crossed the line into the path of a northbound pickup.

The driver of the pickup, 59-year-old Gerald A. Hinson of Great Bend, died in the crash. His passenger, 23-year-old Ryan J. Kohman, was transported to a Great Bend hospital for his injuries. The driver of the semi, 47-year-old Francisco E. Martinez-Solano, was not seriously injured.

