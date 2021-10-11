Great Bend police identify woman who died in arson fire Friday; suspect arrested on suspicion of murder

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Great Bend police identified a 59-year-old woman who died in an arson fire on Friday morning as Teresa Dutton. Police and fire responded to a home located in the 2800 block of 29th Street.

They located Dutton inside the home dead. Police said during their preliminary investigation, arson was determined to be the cause of the fire. Investigators determined that Dutton’s death was the result of foul play.

Lyndsay N. George was identified as a suspect by police. She was located in the 1800 block of Williams at Park Elementary School. After an altercation, she was booked into the Barton County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, aggravated burglary, battery, and criminal trespass.

Anyone with any information in reference to this case is urged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.