Great Bend police K-9 euthanized after years of service

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Great Bend Police Department’s K-9 that served for four years has died.

Officials said Lazar was put to rest this morning. He served the citizens of Great Bend from 2015 to 2019 as the drug enforcement K-9.

Lazar was first partnered with then Corporal Becker, and upon Becker’s promotion to Detective, he partnered with Officer Allen, who he lived with after being retired in 2019 from the Police Department.

Police said Lazar helped the Great Bend Police Department with numerous drug arrests/searches.

According to the department, Lazar was having mobility problems in 2019 and was retired. He started having severe pain when Officer Allen along with Animal Medical Center decided that euthanizing was necessary despite best efforts.

“Special thanks to K-9 Lazar for his service to our community and please send caring thoughts to Detective Becker, Officer Allen, and police department staff that worked with Lazar on a daily basis,” said The Great Bend Police Department.