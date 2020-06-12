Great Bend Police: Man arrested for shooting at two people standing in a yard

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Great Bend Police Department has arrested a man after they say he shot at two people who were standing in their yard. They were not injured.

Police got the report Wednesday night, June 10, of shots fired in the 1100 block of Frey Street.

Witnesses told police that a man they recognized drove a pickup south on Frey. They say he stopped, got out and started firing a semi-automatic handgun at two people standing in a yard in the 1100 block of Frey, then he drove away.

Police collected more than 20 shell casings in the area as evidence. They say some of the bullets entered the home where the two people were standing, exited that home, and entered a second building.

There are no injuries.

Police say based on witness accounts, they identified the suspect as Joshua Prieto. They went to his home in the 1500 block of 8th Street and arrested him.

They booked Prieto on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder in the first degree, criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, criminal damage to property, and possession of marijuana.

Anyone with information on this case or any other case is encouraged to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Barton County CrimeStoppers at 620-792-1300.

