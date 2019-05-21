Great Bend residents stranded, basements flooded

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents in Great Bend are feeling the impact of another round of floods.

“Down there at the dip, it’s literally thigh deep,” resident Julie Larson said.

Everytime it rains, Larson said her mother’s street becomes a pond, forcing her and her neighbors to be stuck at home.

“I literally cannot get out,” she said. “They tell you six inches of water can knock you off your feet, and two feet of water can float your car. Well, that’s every bit of two feet down there.”

She said the flooding isn’t only an inconvenience, but a safety issue for her 86-year-old mother with brain cancer.

“Well, she has brain cancer,” Larson cried. “And if I can’t get her out, the ambulance would have to carry her out.”

The rising water wasn’t just outside but also in many people’s basements.

Resident Jennifer Welsch said she’s been draining her basement since May 7.

“It’s really sad, but you know what can we do?” Welsch said. “I mean there is no way to stop it at this point. We just gotta ride it out.”

Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis said the city is aware of the flooding.

“We’re at a wait and see point right now,” he said. “The city does have a need for long-term drainage plans. That’s something we’ve been working on for strategic planning.”

Francis said the city is finalizing the plans and will begin construction once the water recedes.