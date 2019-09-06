Live Now
Great Bend residents vote ‘NO’ to both bond issue propositions

by: KSN News

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents in Great Bend returned their 2019 school bond election ballot via mail so their votes could be tallied.

The bond vote focused on three items: safety/security, expanding early childhood education and renovations.

The two question ballot were returned with Proposition No. 1 being rejected. 2,538 voted No on this issue compared to 1,993 Yes votes.

Proposition No 2. was also a voted down, 1,627 voted for Yes, but were outnumbered by the 2,886 to who voted No.

Of the 10,469 ballots mailed, 43.4% were returned and counted (4,547 ballots).

Ballots were due back to the Barton County courthouse by noon on September 5.

