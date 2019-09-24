Great Bend waterline project brings problems

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Old water pipes in the city of Great Bend are bringing new problems.

Several residents in Great Bend have been dealing with water covering the road, holes in the ground and on the lawn, and a strange smell from the stagnant water.

“The water starts down there somewhere and then going all the way down the street,” said resident Shari Ford.

According to Ford, it’s a process that has taken a lot of time.

“This water behind us has been here for at least all summer,” she said.

Officials said the $6 million dollar waterline project to replace the old and aged pipes has become overwhelming.

“We make strides at getting the repairs made and then new leaks develop so were still a little bit behind in those repairs,” said Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis.

After a year, Francis said they are now hiring contractors to get the job done because the staff they have is too new.

“We have had some turnover, a lot of turnover in staff that we don’t quite have the expertise and the experience that we once had,” said Francis.

Officials said they hope to have everything fixed before it gets cold, but it still has Ford worried.

“I am mostly concerned that it’s not going to be fixed by winter time and then were going to have a giant ice problem right here,” said Ford.

