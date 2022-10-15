SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Great Bend woman has died as a result of a motorcycle crash that happened in Sedgwick County on Saturday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log, 43-year-old Ann Marie Tournear was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson eastbound on Kansas Highway 96 when a white Chevrolet pickup moved into the lane she was driving in.

Tournear maneuvered to avoid a crash and lost control of the vehicle.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.