SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Great Bend woman has died as a result of a motorcycle crash that happened in Sedgwick County on Saturday.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log, 43-year-old Ann Marie Tournear was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson eastbound on Kansas Highway 96 when a white Chevrolet pickup moved into the lane she was driving in.
Tournear maneuvered to avoid a crash and lost control of the vehicle.
She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.