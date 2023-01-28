WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas turns 162 years old on Sunday and the Great Plains Nature celebrated the state’s birthday with a big event.

The GPNC held its Kansas Day Celebration on Saturday complete with Kansas arts and crafts, education, and trivia.

GPNC’s Director said they wanted to focus on celebrating the symbols of the Sunflower State.

“A lot of state symbols that were chosen really celebrate that resilience and the hard work that it takes to survive. So when Kansas was brought into the Union as a state it was a really tough place to live and it took a little bit of grit to do that and so some of those state symbols are there to honor that,” said GPNC Director, Amanda Alessi.

The center also unveiled its new app called ‘Agents of Discovery’ and the app gives visitors a chance to explore nature in a new way.